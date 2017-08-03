WIN On CBS-FM: Caribbean Escape | New York Renaissance Faire | Dick Fox’s Fall Doo Wop ExtravaganzaMore »

Win CBS-FM’s Caribbean Escape With The Song Of The Day

Weekday mornings @ 7:10 Scott Shannon announces the Song of the Day.

When you hear it play in its entirety, be the 101st caller at 1-800-367-1101 to win a 4-day/3-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two to Sandals South Coast or any Sandals Resort with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, the Bahamas & Grenada, including roundtrip airfare from American Airlines, your airline to the Caribbean. On-air rules

This week’s winning songs…

  • Monday 8/21 | Bonnie Tyler – “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” @ 2pm
  • Tuesday 8/22 | U2 – “With Or Without You” @ 5pm
  • Wednesday 8/23 | Paul McCartney – “Band On The Run” @ 4pm
  • Thursday 8/24 | Men At Work – “Down Under” @ 9 am
  • Friday 8/25 | Bruce Springsteen – “Glory Days” @ 2pm

Discover an all new, all beachfront resort set on Jamaica’s South Coast. Stroll the two-mile beach, relax by one of three pools, sip unlimited premium cocktails at the new over the water bar and enjoy 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at 9 restaurants.

It’s a romantic paradise, where only one thing matters, the two of you! Courtesy of CBS-FM and Sandals Resorts!

