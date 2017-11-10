The Beatles Unveil ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Jukebox and It’s Glorious

By Scott T. Sterling

Now this is the perfect holiday gift for the Beatles fan who has everything.

The Beatles’ Apple Corp and jukebox manufacturer Sound Leisure have collaborated on a new Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band-themed jukebox and it’s beautiful.

The classic machine can hold up to 70 45rpm records with 140 selection options and the ability to play both A & B sides. It’s also got modern capabilities, with a Bluetooth receiver and the ability to stream digital music from a compatible device.

Beyond it’s functions, the jukebox is a joy to just look at, covered with images from the iconic album cover from which it’s inspired.

The jukeboxes are custom made, priced at £8995 — approximately $11,900 — plus delivery and installation.

Check out photos and see a trailer for the Beatles jukebox as well as a clip revealing how it was made below.