Madonna Shares Late-Night Cover

By Hayden Wright

Between albums, Madonna has tried her hand at stand-up comedy, imitated Kim Kardashian and struggled to get her UPS packages delivered. (For what it’s worth, she’s also announced major philanthropic plans in Malawi and celebrated Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday.)

The Queen of Pop is almost certainly plotting her next reinvention, but with all this downtime she’s managed to have a little fun. Last night Madonna tweeted a cover of Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars” while everyone in her house was asleep.

“Between the Bars…………strumming my favorite song when everyone else is asleep. Eliot Smith #prayer #lullaby #love,” she wrote.

Wearing glasses and a striped shirt, Madonna strummed the guitar and delivered some soft, tender vocals. It’s safe to say she did her “favorite song” justice.

Watch the video here: