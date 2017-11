CBS-FM listeners already have high music IQs. You know this, we know this, and we appreciate you for it every day.

Esquire put together this ten section quiz to see if you can identify what artist is playing based off a small sample size of a song. You’ll find a lot of familiar voices in this quiz if you listen to CBS-FM!

Let us know on Facebook what your final score is!

Connect With WCBS-FM On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.