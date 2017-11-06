WIN On CBS-FM: CBS-FM's 'Free Fall Cash' | Disney CruiseMariah CareyBob DylanJanet Jackson | More »

Prince Guitar Sells for $700,000 at Auction

Filed Under: Prince
Photo: Bertrand Guay / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

A guitar played by Prince sold at auction over the weekend for a staggering $700,000.

CBS Minnesota reports that Prince played the blue cloud guitar put up for bidding by Julian’s Auctions onstage in the late ’80s-early ’90s, and was made for the late music legend by guitar luthier Andy Beech.

Julien’s Auctions says Prince originally donated the guitar to an auction in 1994 to benefit the Los Angeles Earthquake Relief.

The guitar, which was expected to fetch between $60-$80k, is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Beech, stating he made the instrument for Prince.

