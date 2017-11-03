Eric Clapton Documentary Hitting Theaters This Month

By Hayden Wright

Film distributor Abramorama has teamed up with the Showtime network to bring Life in 12 Bars, the Eric Clapton documentary, to select theaters on Nov. 24. A limited theatrical release will qualify the film for awards consideration in the new year. It’s already one of the 170 films submitted for Oscar consideration, which will be narrowed down to 15 before the nominees are selected.

Directed by Lili Fini Zanuck, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Life in 12 Bars is “an unflinching and deeply personal journey into the life of the legendary musician.” The film explores Clapton’s difficult childhood and struggles with substance abuse, as well as his role in shaping the rock landscape.”

“The breadth of Eric Clapton’s career — John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos — is impossible to be true and yet Lili Fini Zanuck’s brilliant film makes it clear that it is,” Richard Abramowitz, president of Abramorama, said Wednesday in a statement. “We’re very proud to start the holiday season with this gift to lovers of great music.”

The documentary is set to premiere on Showtime on Feb. 10.