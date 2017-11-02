Neil Young Wants to Sell You Some of His Model Trains and Classic Cars

By Scott T. Sterling

When he’s not making music, Neil Young is really into model trains.

The classic rock legend is so into them that he’s a part-owner of the model train company, Lionel, and has been collecting for more than 20 years.

Related: Watch Neil Young’s Induction Into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame



Now, Young is looking to auction off some of his prized collection (230 pieces, to be exact), including some very rare pieces including the Lionel Hudson factory prototype locomotive with a pre-auction estimate of $4,000 to $9,000. Young’s H.O.A.R.D tour psychedelic Vanderbilt Hudson locomotive will also be on the auction block, which is expected to sell for $3,000 to $6,000, according to Julien’s Auctions (via Reuters).

Young is also selling off a few of his classic car collection, including a first in production 1953 Buick Roadmaster Skylark convertible 50th anniversary special edition, with a steering wheel hub saying “customized for Neil Young,” that has a pre-auction estimate of $200,000 to $300,000.

“Collecting all of these items has been my great joy. They have provided a source of inspiration, fun and creativity throughout my life,” Young said in a press statement. “Now it is time to share them with others in the world whom I hope will enjoy and love them as much as I have.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Young’s Bridge School for children with severe speech and physical impairments.