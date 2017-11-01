NYC TERROR ATTACK: Latest Info | Road Closures | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Watch: CBSN

Artists Send Support in Wake of NYC Terror Attack

Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, John Legend and more shared their thoughts.
By Robyn Collins

Singer Josh Groban was running with his dog just a half block from the site where the terrorist who mowed down bikers and pedestrians was shot by police.

“Oh my God I just heard gunshots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F—,” tweeted Groban. “I hope everyone’s ok,” he added. “Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting.”

As New Yorkers were out in the streets for Halloween festivities, a man drove a vehicle onto a bike path in Manhattan killing eight people and injuring twelve (via CBS News). After his rampage, he emerged from the vehicle with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and was shot in the abdomen by law officers.

In the wake of the worst terror attack in the city since 9/11, artists took to social media to share messages of love and support for the city.

See all the posts below.

