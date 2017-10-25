WIN On CBS-FM: CBS-FM's 'Free Fall Cash' | Disco Ball Presents: 40th Anniversary of Saturday Night FeverMelissa EtheridgePaul Anka | Frankie Valli & The Four SeasonsMore »

Rock and Roll Legend Fats Domino Eulogized by Music Stars

Filed Under: Fats Domino
Photo: Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The death of rock and roll pioneer and legitimate legend has sent shock waves through the world of music.

Contemporary and fellow legendary rock pioneer Little Richard has come out to praise Domino as “The greatest entertainer that I ever known. Black, white, red, brown or yellow, he’s a just good guy and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. I love him.”

A growing list of artists have taken to social media to lament Domino’s passing, and recognize the indelible mark he left on music with his timeless influence.

