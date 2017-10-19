Comedian Jeff Garlin Fanboys Bill Murray, Chicago Cubs

Joining Scott Shannon in the Morning live from the StubHub Studio today, he’s a seven-time EMMY nominee who’s back in the saddle as Larry David’s manager in season nine of HBO’s hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm — Mr. Jeff Garlin.

In studio today, Jeff talks about his stand up comedy shows, the right questions to ask in an interview and his fanboy love for Bill Murray and the Chicago Cubs.

You can catch Jeff Wednesday nights at 8PM on ABC’s The Goldbergs, Sunday nights on HBO and he’s also doing stand up at Caroline’s on Broadway Thursday night (10/19) through Saturday (10/21) — Tickets are available now.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM