‘Blue Bloods’ Steven Schirripa On Learning To Act After Landing ‘The Sopranos’

Live from the StubHub studio this morning, joining us on the Big Show is an Emmy winning actor and New York Times Bestseller who played Bobby Baccala on HBO’s hit mob series The Sopranos — Steven Schirripa is back in studio with us.

A Bensonhurst guy through and through, Steve stopped by to talk about his role on the CBS hit Blue Bloods, how he learned to act after joining the cast of The Sopranos, his time working the club scene in Las Vegas, growing up in Brooklyn and so much more!

Be sure to catch Steven as Detective Anthony on Blue Bloods, Friday nights at 10pm on CBS-2. and of course, you already know about his award-winning Uncle Steve’s Italian Specialties available at UncleStevesNY.com!

Huge thanks to Steve Schirripa for stopping by this morning! Catch him on Blue Bloods Friday nights on CBS!

–Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM