Tom Petty Laid to Rest in Private California Ceremony

The late icon's funeral was held where George Harrison's took place in 2001.
In the weeks since Tom Petty’s death (on October 2) at age 66, countless tributes and memorial performances have celebrated the rock icon’s legacy. Yesterday, Petty was laid to rest in a private service in Pacific Palisades, California.

The musician’s funeral was held at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, where late Beatles guitarist and Petty collaborator George Harrison was laid to rest in 2001, reports Variety.

Petty’s daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty shared selected photos from the funeral. One depicts an image of the “Free Fallin’” singer on an easel. AnnaKim posed with a friend for another and shared a picture of the golden shrine itself. Inside the archway is the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial, which holds a portion of the Indian civil rights leader’s ashes.

In captions, AnnaKim quoted “The Dark of the Sun” and “Into the Great Wide Open.” See images from the private ceremony here:

