Courtney Love Warned Actresses About Harvey Weinstein Back in 2005

By Hayden Wright
As a deluge of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein come to light, footage has surfaced of Courtney Love sounding the alarm way back in 2005.
Related: Courtney Love Cast in Film about Menendez Brothers Murders
The Hole frontwoman—who’s enjoyed a successful, intermittent acting career—was asked what advice she’d give young women starting out in entertainment.
“I’ll get libeled if I say it,” she said. “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go.”
On Saturday (Oct 14), Love Tweeted about the recently rediscovered video interview. “Although I wasn’t one of his victims, I was eternally banned by [talent agency] CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein,” she wrote.
Love made the initial comment on the red carpet of Comedy Central’s Roast of Pamela Anderson, in which Love was one of the roasters.
As high-profile accusers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie came forward, the video gained traction on social media.
Watch the clip below.