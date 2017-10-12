WIN On CBS-FM: CBS-FM's Free Fall Cash | Melissa Etheridge | Kenny G | The Fab Four | Vanessa Williams | Paul Anka | Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Mary Wilson | Priscilla Presley: Elvis & Me | More »

P!nk Joins Guns N’ Roses for ‘Patience’

Filed Under: Guns N' Roses, Pink
Photo: Erika Goldring / Paul Kane / FilmMagic / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Guns N’ Roses surprised a capacity crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last night (Oct. 11) when they invited, not Stephen Adler, not Angus Young, but pop star P!ink to rock out with them during “Patience.”

First, the audience sang along to every word of the 1989 classic. Then came the emblematic Slash guitar solo. Finally, P!nk strutted onstage and sang the third verse of the song.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart posted a clip of the moment, writing, “This is pretty f—— amazing. Wifey @pink killed it with #GunsAndRoses!!!!

“Patience” appears on the EP G N’ R Lies.

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour continues tonight (Oct. 12) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Pink’s new project, Beautiful Trauma, is scheduled to drop tomorrow (Oct. 13). The mother of two will tour next year to support the new record.

Check out P!nk and the band below:

