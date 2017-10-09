Win Tickets For ‘Priscilla Presley: Elvis & Me’

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Priscilla Presley: Elvis & Me on Sunday, October 29th at NYCB theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island.

Priscilla Presley offers audiences an extremely rare opportunity to gain insight into a world only a few have entered. Journey with her through her fascinating life in an intimate interview format where she will answer audience questions and share stories that will spark curiosity and conversation. Guests of this unique experience will be intrigued, surprised and entertained by Priscilla herself, live on stage in this open conversation.

To purchase tickets go to livenation.com.