Bob Seger Postpones ‘Runaway Train’ Tour Dates Due to Medical Issue

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rock legend Bob Seger has been forced to postpone some shows on his current tour due to doctor’s orders.

Related: Bob Seger Announces New Album ‘I Knew You When,’ Covers Lou Reed



According to a press release, Seger has to take care of an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.”

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

The tour suspension followed the 13th date on the trek, a sold-out show in Pittsburgh last Thursday (Sept. 28). A show scheduled for the following Saturday (Sept. 30) for Columbus, Ohio, was the first to be pushed back.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

See a complete slate of the dates that are being postponed below.

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/05 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

10/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/21 – Frisco, TX @ Ford Center at The Star

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/02 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/04 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/07 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

11/13 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

11/15 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena