Morrissey Performs New Music During BBC Performance

By Robyn Collins

Morrissey performed selections from his new album Low In High School on BBC 6 Music.

The singer debuted “When You Open Up Your Legs,” “I Wish You Lonely,” “Home Is a Question Mark” and “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage.”

He also played some tracks from throughout his solo career as well as the album’s single “Spent the Day In Bed,” and a cover of the Pretenders’ “Back on the Chain Gang.”

Getting political, Morrissey said, “Free the bull from Spain. Free everybody from Spain,” while introducing “The Bullfighter Dies.”

Listen to the entire show here.

Low in High School is due out November 17.

Low in High School Track List

1. You Have Killed Me

2. I Wish You Lonely

3. Spent the Day in Bed

4. Speedway

5. Istanbul

6. Ganglord

7. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

8. Back on the Chain Gang

9. World Peace Is None of Your Business

10. The Bullfighter Dies

11. When You Open Up Your Legs

12. Jack the Ripper

13. Home Is a Question Mark