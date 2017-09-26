Robert Plant Unveils North American Tour Dates, Shares Chrissie Hynde Duet

By Scott T. Sterling

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has unveiled plans for a 2018 North American tour.

The dates are in support of singer’s upcoming solo album, Carry Fire, which is due on Oct. 13.

The news arrives along with a new Carry Fire album track, the majestic “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” written by rockabilly legend Ersel Hickey and featuring vocals from Prentenders legend Chrissie Hynde.

“It’s about intention,” Plant said of the new full-length in a press statement. “I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the trawl and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new. Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

If your area is not represented on Plant’s tour itinerary, fret not; additional dates will be announced.

Check out “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” and all Plant’s tour dates below.

02/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

02/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

02/12 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

02/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/16 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/22 – Minneapolis, MN -@Orpheum Theatre

02/24 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall

02/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre