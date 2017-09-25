Win Tickets To ‘The Honeymooners’ At Paper Mill Playhouse & Dinner Out

Bang – Zoom to the moon… That can only mean Ralph Kramden is back…

Enter now for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see The Honeymooners, a new musical comedy debuting September 28th through October 29th at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey along with dinner for four at Mooshine Modern Superclub in Millburn, New Jersey.

In the brand-new musical comedy inspired by the classic television series, Ralph Kramden and his buddy Ed Norton are back and still shooting for the moon. The Honeymooners will bang-zoom its way into your heart.

To purchase tickets go to papermill.org.