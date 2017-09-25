WIN On CBS-FM: Back To School Ca$h | Don McLeanChicago | The Spinners/Little Anthony & The Imperials | Temptations/Four TopsJanet Jackson | ‘The Vietnam War’ DVDMore »

The Doors Detail ‘Strange Days’ 50th Anniversary Edition

Photo: Ulf Kruger / OHG / Redferns / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Fifty years ago today (Sept. 25), the Doors released Strange Days, the band’s second album that came with timeless hits including “Love Me Two Times” and “People are Strange.”

So it’s only fitting that today is the day the band’s estate officially confirms the details of a 50th anniversary edition of the 1967 full-length, expected for release on Nov. 17.

The big draw is that the reissue will feature the original mono mix of the album, which has been long out of print and unavailable.

Accompanying the set are liner notes by music journalist David Fricke, as well as a selection of rare and previously unseen photographs.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Disc One: Original Stereo Mix
Disc Two: Original Mono Mix
LP: Original Mono Mix

1. “Strange Days”
2. “You’re Lost Little Girl”
3. “Love Me Two Times”
4. “Unhappy Girl”
5. “Horse Latitudes”
6. “Moonlight Drive”
7. “People Are Strange”
8. “My Eyes Have Seen You”
9. “I Can’t See Your Face In My Mind”
10. “When The Music’s Over”

