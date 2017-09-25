Kevin James Brings Leah Remini, Jim Breuer To Season 2 of ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Checking in on the Big Show star phone live from the StubHub Studio today on Shannon in the Morning is an EMMY nominated actor and comedian who had the number one new comedy on TV last season! Long Island’s own Kevin James is back on the program to talk season 2 of Kevin Can Wait and more with the crew.

Be sure to catch the season premiere of Kevin Can Wait tonight (9/25) at 9PM on CBS. This season sees Leah Remini join the cast full-time as Vanessa, replacing Erinn Hayes for season two and comedian Jim Breuer returns to the show as Father Phillip in a recurring role.

Both native Long Islanders and good friends, Kevin explained to Scott Shannon and Patty Steele how nice it is to work again with people he has enjoyed working with throughout the years — specifically the addition of Kevin’s former King Of Queens co-star Leah Remini.

“We had always wanted to work together,” Kevin explains, “and the show needed this boost in a way that it needed to go to a different place in a way. It felt very familiar in certain areas and we were literally running out of ideas.”

“We had to put a little more weight in the show, which really helped. Now I’m out in the workforce again. Leah’s incredible; we get to play different characters and do different things but it’s so much fun being back with her.”

Kevin says he’s on the lookout for a summer flick to work on next year when the show goes on break and has a few possibilities in mind already. Unfortunately for any fans who are looking to get a prequel or an updated Paul Blart: Mall Cop in the near future, Kevin thinks you may be waiting quite a while.

“I think all the questions were answered,” laughs Kevin. “No more ‘Mall Cops’!”

Kevin will be performing his stand-up at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie on Saturday night September 30th, the Paramount in Huntington, NY on October 22nd and will be filming a new Netflix special at the Beacon Theater in NYC October 28th and 29th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Listen to the full interview with Kevin above.

–Joe Cingrana/Shannon in the Morning