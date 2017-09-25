Jackson Browne Announces 2018 Acoustic Tour

By Annie Reuter

Jackson Browne will hit the road next year for an acoustic tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will kick off his acoustic trek on January 6, 2018, in Georgia before visiting six cities in Florida.

Multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz will join Browne for the seven-city stint, which wraps on January 24 in Sarasota, Florida. Pre-sale tickets for Browne’s acoustic tour begins September 26 at 10 a.m. EDT while tickets to the public go on sale this weekend. For additional information visit Browne’s official website.

See all of Brown’s tour dates below.

Jan. 6 – Augusta, GA @ William G. Bell Auditorium

Jan. 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Jan. 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Jan. 18 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 20 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Perf. Arts

Jan. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

Jan. 24 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall