Depeche Mode Cover David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary

"I barely held it together, to be honest," Gahan said.
Filed Under: cover songs, Covers, David Bowie, Depeche Mode

By Hayden Wright

Tomorrow marks the 40th anniversary of David Bowie’s iconic track “Heroes” and Depeche Mode celebrated the occasion by covering the song. The synth pop pioneers performed the song as part of their Highline Sessions in New York City and shared an official video, directed by Tim Saccenti.

Depeche Mode are still weighing their options about how to release complete footage from the concert, reports Rolling Stone. but the live version of “Heroes” makes for a nice amuse-bouche.

Frontman Dave Gahan spoke to NME about the cover and said “Heroes” is one of his all-time favorites.

“’Heroes” is the most special song to me at the moment,” Gahan said. “Bowie is the one artist who I’ve stuck with since I was in my early teens. His albums are always my go-to on tour and covering ‘Heroes’ is paying homage to Bowie.”

Gahan also discussed the cover with Rolling Stone and seemed surprised by how well it turned out. “I was so moved, I barely held it together, to be honest,” Gahan said. “Martin [Gore] listened to ‘Heroes’ once it was mixed and randomly told me, ‘Wow, that was really f—— good.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it was, wasn’t it?’”

Watch the video of Depeche Mode’s live cover of “Heroes” here:

