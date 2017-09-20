WIN On CBS-FM: Back To School Ca$h | Chicago | The Spinners/Little Anthony & The Imperials | Temptations/Four TopsJanet Jackson | Shania Twain | ‘The Vietnam War’ DVDHot Autumn NightsMore »

Arcade Fire Cover John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’

Filed Under: Arcade Fire, cover songs, Covers, john lennon
Photo: Alyssa Pointe / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Arcade Fire has released a live version of John Lennon’s “Mind Games.”

The Canadian band brought their flamboyant indie rock sensibility to the classic Lennon song, layering new instrumental elements over Lennon’s original upbeat arrangement.

Arcade Fire have frequently played “Mind Cames” in concert, but they’re hardly the first to tackle the song; Sinead O’Connor, George Clinton and Gavin Rossdale have all taken a stab at the John Lennon classic.

“Mind Games” was released in 1973 on Lennon’s album of the same name. Listen to Arcade Fire’s cover below.

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live