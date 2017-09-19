WIN On CBS-FM: Back To School Ca$h | Chicago | The Spinners/Little Anthony & The Imperials | Temptations/Four TopsJanet Jackson | Shania Twain | ‘The Vietnam War’ DVDHot Autumn NightsMore »

Listen to Morrissey’s New Single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’

Morrissey wants you to turn off the news.
Filed Under: Morrissey, The Smiths
Photo: Courtesy Shore Fire

By Hayden Wright

Morrissey has had a whirlwind week: He announced a new album and sent his first tweet. Now fans get to hear “Spent The Day In Bed,” the first single from his forthcoming Low In High-School.

Related: Morrissey Details New Album ‘Low in High-School’

On the track, Morrissey proclaims the merits of spending a day in bed, tuning out the world and its many problems. Somehow, his prescription for serenity sounds tongue-in-cheek while dead serious at the same time.

“Stop watching the news/ Because the news contrives to frighten you/ To make you feel small and alone,” he sings.

The plucky, upbeat track also included lyrical gems like “I’m not my type, but I love my bed.” All in all, Morrissey has written an anthem for anyone tempted to hide under the covers and neglect all their responsibilities. Low In High-School (his eleventh studio album) is scheduled to debut November 17 and a five-LP reissue of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead drops October 20.

Morrisey won’t be spending many days in bed this fall: Tour dates are expected to be announced in New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Detroit, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, St. Louis, Paso Robles, CA, and Portland, OR.

Listen to “Spent The Day In Bed” below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live