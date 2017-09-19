Bobby Moynihan’s ‘Defining Moments’ Are on Display in ‘Me, Myself & I’

This morning, while Scott was out for jury duty, Dan Taylor filled in and had the pleasure of speaking with comedian Bobby Moynihan live from the Stubhub Studio. The longtime member of Saturday Night Live is now starring in his very own sitcom premiering this Monday, September 25th at 9:30pm on CBS-2!

Catch Bobby in “Me, Myself & I,” a comedy about the “defining moments in one man’s life” over three life periods — a 14-year-old in the ’90s, a present day 40-year-old, and a 65-year-old in 2042.

Bobby plays present-day Alex Riley, an inventor and it’s the story of this man’s life,” Bobby explains. John Larroquette (heads up Night Court fans!) plays Alex in 2042 and his 14-year-old self is played by Jack Dillon Grazer whom you may recognize as Eddie Kaspbrak in the feature film version of Stephen King’s It.

Also on the show, Jaleel White (you know, Steve Urkel from Family Matters — “Did I do thaaat?”) plays his present-day best friend, Darryl.

Check out the teaser below and listen to our full chat with Bobby above.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM