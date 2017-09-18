WIN On CBS-FM: Back To School Ca$h | Chicago | The Spinners/Little Anthony & The Imperials | Temptations/Four TopsJanet Jackson | Shania Twain | ‘The Vietnam War’ DVDHot Autumn NightsMore »

Morrissey Sends First Tweet

(Daniel Sannum Lauten/AFP/Getty Images)

At long last, Steven Patrick Morrissey has tweeted.

The former Smith’s frontman joined the Twitterverse this afternoon, writing: “Spent the day in bed…”

“Spent The Day In Bed,” is reportedly the first single from the Moz’s forthcoming album Low in High-School, which arrives November 17.

We can only hope this is the first of many amazing musing of 140 characters or less.

Check out Morrissey’s inaugural tweet below and listen to his new single “Spent the Day In Bed” HERE.

 

