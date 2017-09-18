WIN On CBS-FM: Back To School Ca$h | Janet Jackson | Shania Twain | ‘The Vietnam War’ DVDHot Autumn NightsMore »

Live from the StubHub Studio and checking in on the CBS-FM ‘Star Phone’ this morning is a GRAMMY & EMMY award-winning singer, actor and TV host who’s sold over 30 million records — ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Harry Connick Jr!

Obviously known as an incredible jazz vocalist, pianist, and songwriter, these days Harry is the host and executive producer of the nationally syndicated show Harry on Fox which is now in its second season.

TODAY ON HARRY: Tom Bergeron of Dancing with the Stars, 11-Year-Old Motivational Speaker Nyeeam “King Nahh” Hudson, Dating Do’s & Don’ts with Dating Guru Matthew Hussey and a husband learns his wife is a kidney match on a baseball card!

Catch season 2 of “Harry,” weekdays at 2pm on FOX-5!

blythedale2015 057 Harry Connick Jr. Is Your Midday Obsession on Harry

Rob Thomas, Harry Connick Jr and Mark Rivera with Scott Shannon, Joe Nolan and Patty Steele – WCBS-FM & Shannon in the Morning present the 2015 Year End Broadcast Spectacular benefiting Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, NY – December 18, 2015. (Photo: Joe Cingrana/CBS Local)

See Also: Blythedale 2015 with Harry Connick Jr + Rob Thomas

Harry also spoke about his performance and the time he was able to spend with the kids at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, NY — where we spend EVERY SINGLE HOLIDAY SEASON — and the impression the staff and kids left on his daughter, who has since secured a job at the hospital

Listen to the full interview above.

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

