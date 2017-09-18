George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ Documentary Gets Teaser Trailer

By Scott T. Sterling

A new George Michael documentary, George Michael: Freedom, is set to bow on Showtime next month and today we get the first teaser trailer.

According to The Wrap, the documentary is set to be quite the star-studded affair, with appearances from Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rogers, Mark Ronson and more.

The supermodel stars of Michael’s legendary “Freedom! ’90” video — Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz and Linda Evangelista — reunite for the first time to discuss the project in the movie.

The doc is directed by Michael himself (he started the process before his death in December 2016) along with David Austin, chronicling the making of the 1990 album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, and the subsequent legal fallout with his label. Michael will also narrate the film.

Check out the new teaser below.