Steely Dan’s Donald Fagan Cancels Shows Due to Illness

Donald Fagen of Steely Dan (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

By Robyn Collins

Following the death of Steely Dan’s Walter Becker, his partner in the band, Donald Fagan has canceled four solo dates. According to reports, a press release cites an undisclosed “illness” as the cause.

So far, Fagen has canceled a Portland show, Seattle show, and two California shows.

It has not been made public what the illness is or whether it will cause the musician to call off more shows in the future.

Fagen posted, following Becker’s death last week, “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.”

