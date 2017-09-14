WIN On CBS-FM: Back To School Ca$h | Joe Bonamassa | Janet Jackson | Shania Twain | Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons | Barry Manilow | Hot Autumn NightsNY Renaissance FaireMore »

Neil Young Premeires Animated ‘Powderfinger’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Neil Young has shared a music video for his song “Powderfinger.”

The recording comes from Young’s long-lost solo acoustic album Hitchhiker, which was originally recorded in the summer of 1976, but wasn’t officially released until earlier this month. The track “Powderfinger” also appeared on Young’s 1979 album Rust Never Sleeps, which found the singer backed by frequent collaborators Crazy Horse.

Check out the new animated clip below.

