WIN On CBS-FM: Back To School Ca$h | Joe Bonamassa | Janet Jackson | Shania Twain | Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons | Barry Manilow | Hot Autumn NightsNY Renaissance FaireMore »

Yes Cancel Tour After Death of Guitarist Steve Howe’s Son, Virgil

Virgil Howe was the drummer for the British band Little Barrie
Filed Under: Steve Howe, Yes
Steve Howe of Yes (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Yes have canceled the remaining dates of their Yestival tour following the tragic death of guitarist Steve Howe’s son, Virgil.

Related: Yes Say ‘No’ to a Reunion

Virgil Howe, the drummer for the British alt-rock band, Little Barrie, died “unexpectedly” from unknown causes. He was 41. Howe joined the group in 2007 and played on four albums, including the new Death Express, which came out in July.

“Due to the tragic, unexpected death of guitarist Steve Howe’s beloved younger son, Virgil, Yes regrettably announces that the remaining dates of their Yestival tour have been cancelled,” read a statement by Yes. “Steve Howe and family ask for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.”

“We are heartbroken that we have lost our dear friend and brother Virgil Howe,” said Little Barrie frontman Barrie Cadogan on the band’s website. “Our thoughts are with his daughter, family and partner. Please respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

“I am utterly devastated to lose my friend and a positive force in my life,” added bassist Lewis Wharton

In addition to playing with Little Barrie, Virgil Howe played keyboards on his father’s 1993 album The Grand Scheme of Things. Howe’s other son Dylan, also played on that record as well as other Steve Howe solo albums. He was playing with on the Yestival tour, which launched August 4. Yestival also featured Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy.

“Ticket refunds for the affected tour dates (in Moorhead, Cedar Rapids, London, Rochester, Boston and Huntington) will be available at point of purchase,” the statement continued. “YES – Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood – want to thank all their fans for their support and understanding at this time.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live