Steely Dan Announce First Tour Dates After Walter Becker’s Death

Steely Dan have announced the band’s first series of tour dates following the recent death of founding member, Walter Becker.

“I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band,” the band’s frontman, Donald Fagen, wrote after Becker’s passing, and he’s already keeping that promise.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the string of 11 shows kick off in Thackerville, Okla., on Oct. 13 and wind up at the end of the month in Dublin, Ireland, with the Doobie Brothers. See the full slate of shows below.

Steely Dan had already played a handful of dates without Becker when the guitarist fell ill earlier this year, including the Classic West and Classic East festival shows in Los Angeles and New York.

10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

10/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

10/20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

10/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor

10/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/29 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

10/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

