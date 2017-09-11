Eric Clapton Wonders if the Guitar is ‘Over’

By Scott T. Sterling

Given the current climate that heralds rappers and producers as the new rock stars, classic rock legend Eric Clapton wonders if playing the guitar is “over.”

Related: Eric Clapton’s Triumphant Return to the Stage at Madison Square Garden

Clapton made the statement during a Toronto Film Festival press conference for the new movie, Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars.

Clapton was asked about the state of the instrument after being told that guitar sales are down, with young people more excited about EDM, turntables and even symphonic tools like violins and trumpets.

“I’m out of touch. I mean, I don’t know what’s going on,” the legendary guitarist admitted, according to Billboard. “I don’t know where it’s gonna go either. I think anything that has a natural process will end up where it’s supposed to be.”

He was diplomatic about the situation, adding that guitar rock is still very much in vogue in the Clapton household.

“My kids listen to classic rock, but that may only be because of me, because that’s what I’ve played to them. I mean, from the time of their conception, they’ve been listening to music through the womb,” he shared. “I played them playlists, just brainwashed my kids, and at the back of it was always the guitar or some kind of solo instrument or a singer. My belief in music is it’s all good. It’s all good. Even stuff that doesn’t appear to be so, it’s all good.”

Regardless of the what the future holds for the instrument, Clapton maintains his sense of humor.

“I don’t know. Maybe the guitar is over,” he said with a laugh. “Good question though.”