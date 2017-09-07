Listen to George Michael’s First Posthumous Single ‘Fantasy’

By Robyn Collins

George Michael’s posthumous track “Fantasy,” which features Nile Rodgers was released today. It’s the first new music since the singer’s death on Christmas Day 2016.

The song was originally recorded in the late ’80s for Michael’s second album, according to NME.

The track will appear on the box set Listen Without Prejudice/MTV Unplugged, which will be released October 20.

There are reports that Michael left behind three unreleased albums, which could mean we’ll be hearing much more from the late singer in the near future.

Listen to “Fantasy” below: