WIN On CBS-FM: Joe Bonamassa | Janet Jackson | Shania Twain | Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons | Barry Manilow | Hot Autumn NightsNY Renaissance FaireMore »

‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Drop the ‘Property,’ Keep the ‘Brothers’

Filed Under: Property Brothers, Scott Brothers, Scott Shannon interviews, tv

Live from the StubHub Studio today on Shannon in the Morning two superstars you see almost every day on HGTV check in on the Big Show star phone! Jonathan & Drew — The Scott Brothers — are back on the program to make Patty Steele blush like a little school girl!

The brothers are happy to announce that their first written memoir, “It Takes Two: Our Story,” is out in stores TODAY — PLUS you can now see the guys on the road in their Scott Brothers House Party tour!

Listen to the full interview with the bros above!

“It Takes Two: Our Story” reveals new stories about their childhood antics, career ambitions, relationships, and the ups and downs of living in the spotlight. Written by Jonathan and Drew in alternating chapters, the book reads like a conversation with your two friends—who just happen to be entrepreneurs, TV personalities, authors and recording artists.

Be sure to catch Jonathan and Drew in The Property Brothers, Brother versus Brother and Buying & Selling on HGTV.

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live