Foo Fighters Cover an AC/DC Classic “Let There Be Rock”

Filed Under: AC/DC, Foo Fighters
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

During a spirited performance at the BBC Live Lounge, the Foo Fighters gave their fans something old, something new and something borrowed.

The Foos dusted off “Best of You” from their 2005 album In Your Honor, which is the band’s best-selling single to date. They also played “The Sky is a Neighborhood” from their upcoming ninth studio album Concrete and Gold. Finally, the band covered the AC/DC standard “Let There Be Rock,” a classic celebration of devil horn-raised, high-energy, guitar-blaring rebellion.

The Foos have been making the rounds to promote their new album Concrete and Gold, which arrives September 15. They played festival dates in Europe and Asia this summer, and are gearing up for a massive North American tour that begins in October.

Watch teasers from the Foo’s Live Lounge performance below. The full episode is expected to be available soon.

 

