Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover Glen Campbell, James Brown & Soundgarden

By Hayden Wright

Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime Tour is going strong after nearly a year and a half on the road: It’s one of the highest-grossing tours of all time and marks the first time since 1993 that Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have hit the road together. In Edmonton, Alberta last night, the band played a diverse array of covers, starting with a tribute to Glen Campbell — the late country pioneer’s “Wichita Lineman.”

Rose warned the crowd, “[This is] something we’ve never played before. It might not be your thing, but, you know, it’s just to kind of pay a tribute to someone.”

The covers didn’t get any less unusual from there: Next up was a live interpretation of James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good).”

“Something else we’ve never done,” Rose said. “Our own little arrangement of it… if anybody will f— up on it it’ll be me, but, anyway. We’ll give it a go.”

Finally, GNR played a song closer to their own rock wheelhouse, a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” It’s not the first time the band has performed the song since Chris Cornell’s death in May. According to audience members, GNR also covered Bob Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” the Misfits’ “Attitude” and Wings’ “Live and Let Die.”

Watch fan footage of the covers below.