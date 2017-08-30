Deborah Norville Discusses Hurricane Harvey Devastation with Shannon in the Morning

(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Live from the StubHub studio this morning, Journalist and two-time Emmy winner Deborah Norville called in to speak with the Shannon in the Morning crew about the devastation in Houston and the surrounding areas post-Hurricane Harvey.

Plus, Deborah has a special announcement that the 30th season of Inside Edition will be moving to CBS-2 in New York City beginning September 11, 2017.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM