U2 Tease ‘The Blackout’ & ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

Photo: Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images

U2 took to social media this afternoon with a tease for fans.

The band shared a quick snippet of a new song called “The Blackout,” and announced September 6 as the premiere date for “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” the first official single from their new album Songs of Experience. The album will the follow up to 2014’s Songs of Innocence.

More information will be revealed tomorrow at 12pm ET via the band’s official Facebook page.

