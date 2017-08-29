These Misheard Lyrics of Classic Hits Will Make Your Day

Before the Internet, we had album liners to teach us what our favorite artists were singing about. But before the album was released, the hits you heard on the radio may not have meant exactly what you thought they did.

Whether it was the singer’s fault for not pronouncing their words, or just happy accidents — misheard lyrics are a real thing and we’re here to set the record straight on a few.

Bryan Adams – “Summer of ’69”

Misheard Lyric: “I got my first real sex dream”

Actual Lyric: “I got my first real six string”

We’re betting Bryan had his first sexy dream way before Jimmy quit and Jody got married.

Def Leppard – “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

Misheard Lyric: “Sometime, anytime sugar these beets”

Actual Lyric: “Sometime, anytime sugar me sweet”

We have no clue what either version could mean. And from the looks of Def Leppard above, neither do they.

Madonna – “La Isla Bonita”

Misheard Lyric: “Last night I dreamt of some bagels”

Actual Lyric: “Last night I dreamt of San Pedro”

Either way, it’s a song about longing for what’s missing in your life!

Bon Jovi – “Livin’ On A Prayer”

Misheard Lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not”

Actual Lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not”

Kind of the same, when you think about it.

The Doobie Brothers – “Give Me The Beat Boys”

Misheard Lyric: “Gimme the Beach Boys and free my soul”

Actual Lyric: “Gimme the beat boys and free my soul”

When it comes down to it, we need some music right NOW!

Backstreet Boys – “Larger Than Life”

Misheard Lyric: “That makes you want a better life”

Actual Lyric: “That makes you larger than life”

Both the misheard lyric and the actual lyrics are pretty much the same. But when you’re yelling them out at a concert, you’re gonna get looks.

The Beatles – “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”

Misheard Lyric: “The girl with colitis goes by”

Actual Lyric: “The girl with kaleidoscope eyes”

No, she didn’t have IBS… Lucy was on LSD.

Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”

Misheard Lyric: “The chair is not my son”

Actual Lyric: “The kid is not my son”

When I was 10-years-old I had a fight with my cousin about these very lyrics: “HOW COULD THE CHAIR BE HIS SON?!?!?” No matter how you slice it way, it’s not Michael’s!

Jimi Hendrix – “Purple Haze”

Misheard Lyric: “Excuse me while I kiss this guy”

Actual Lyric: “Excuse me while I kiss the sky”

We won’t complain about this one. Maybe Jimi was more progressive than we thought! Nah, it’s just another drug reference.

ABBA – “Dancing Queen”

Misheard Lyric: “Watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen”

Actual Lyric: “Watch that scene, dig in the dancing queen”

There’s no reason to get violent. The night is young and the music’s high!

The Bee Gees – “More Than a Woman”

Misheard Lyric: “Bald-headed woman”

Actual Lyric: “More than a woman”

Thanks for the submission, Robert!

Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Bad Moon Rising”

Misheard Lyric: “There’s a bathroom on the right”

Actual Lyric: “There’s a bad moon on the rise”

At one point we have to assume the band sang those exact lyrics during rehearsal. Too good!

Thanks to our Facebook friend John L. for the submission!

Redbone – “Come and Get Your Love”

Misheard Lyrics: “Fart and a bistol no”

Actual Lyrics: “Come and get your love”

Thanks, Sharon. Great submission — Wow you were WAY off!

Do you have any misheard lyrics that you’d like to share? Comment below with BOTH the actual and misheard lyrics so we can figure out what the heck you’re talking about!

Side note: We’ll never sing “La Isla Bonita” or “More Than a Woman” with the proper lyrics EVER again!!

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM