WIN On CBS-FM: Caribbean Escape | Roger Waters | Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia | Shania Twain | Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons | Barry Manilow | Hot Autumn NightsNY Renaissance FaireMore »

Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

"He will forever be the man that turned music into magic."
Filed Under: Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson
Photo: Kai Z. Feng

By Scott T. Sterling

As fans flood social media with Michael Jackson tributes on what would have been his 59th birthday, Bruno Mars has joined in with a heartfelt remembrance of his own.

Related: Bruno Mars to Donate $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

“There will never be another king of pop, prince of pop, or any other title with the word pop in it. Michael owns them all,” Mars wrote on Instagram next to a photo of a young Michael Jackson.

“He will forever be the man that turned music into magic. From videos to fashion to his ground breaking performances, everyone can learn from Michael about dedicating your life to something and constantly striving to be great. Thank you Michael for showing the world what greatness looks like. Happy Birthday.”

See the post below.

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live