Dialogue 101: Presbyterian Senior Services – (PSS) Circle of Care

Deb Gordon’s guest was Julissa Sosa, Director of Latino & Kinship Initiative at Presbyterian Senior Services (PSS) Circle of Care, a non-profit that works with community partners to offer New Yorkers a wide array of senior and caregiver support services.

“We service the many faces of caregivers, so many backgrounds, ages,” said Ms. Sosa.” “We will pick up the phone, lend you an ear…bring more awareness.”

“Our goal is to alleviate the stressors, concerns, connect them with other resources in the community, and help build the capacity of our caregivers.”

Caregiver support groups, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia training, assistance with benefits and entitlements, health and wellness programs, and a bilingual helpline are among the many resources available to community caregivers.

In addition, PSS provides a myriad of social services directly to seniors in all five boroughs.

“We also service kinship caregivers — typically our grandparent caregivers, who had to take on some grandchildren, and so we provide support services for those as well,” said Sosa.

As the head of Latino and Kinship Initiative, Ms. Sosa not only strives to ensure that Latino community members are well informed about available resources, but also feel comfortable coming to PSS for the help they need.

“What we are finding is that the Latino community is a little more hesitant to learn about our services or seek help,” said Sosa. “We want to be able to provide everything that we’re doing in English, in Spanish.”

For more information about PSS Circle of Care visit www.pssusa.org. Or call the PSS bilingual helpline at 866-665-1713.

–Deb Gordon/WCBS-FM