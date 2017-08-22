WIN On CBS-FM: Caribbean Escape | Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons | Barry Manilow | Hot Autumn NightsNY Renaissance Faire | Dick Fox’s Fall Doo Wop ExtravaganzaMore »

Ozzy Osbourne Performed ‘Bark at the Moon’ During Solar Eclipse

He is the Prince of Darkness, after all.
Filed Under: eclipse, ozzy osbourne
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

While Bonnie Tyler was performing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a cruise ship with DNCE, Ozzy Osbourne descended on Illinois to perform at a spot where citizens experienced the longest duration of totality. His song of choice for the momentous occasion? “Bark at the Moon,” of course.

Related: Watch Bonnie Tyler Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with DNCE

The gig took place at Moonstock Festival in Carterville, IL, the state’s southernmost corner where fans gathered to watch the Prince of Darkness in near-total darkness. The set began in broad daylight and throughout Ozzy’s performance, the sunlight waned and crowds experienced the path of totality firsthand. Osbourne’s set lasted through the entirety of the eclipse—and, as Loudwire notes, couldn’t have been timed more perfectly.

Watch Ozzy’s performance here:

 

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live