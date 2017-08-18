Watch Madonna Forget the Words to Her Own ‘B-Day Song’

By Scott T. Sterling

Oh, Madonna.

The pop legend and icon celebrated her 59th birthday earlier this week (August 16). The singer jumped on Instagram to celebrate the occasion by sharing a video of her and a team of hair and makeup artists singing along to her 2012 tune, “B-Day Song,” a bonus track from her album, MDNA.

Related: Read Tupac’s Breakup Letter to Madonna

It all goes well until the superstar realizes that she doesn’t remember all of the words to the song, which originally featured controversial rapper, M.I.A.

In true Madonna fashion, she just rolls with it, singing that she “can’t remember the words to the song that I wrote.”

Her fans certainly don’t seem to mind the lyrical flub, with the video receiving more than 122,000 likes in just 24 hours.

Watch the clip below.