Howard Stern Hijacks Beth Stern’s Interview on Shannon in the Morning

During the “Big Show” today, New York Times best-seller Beth Stern called in live to the StubHub Studio to talk with the crew about the upcoming Clear The Shelters event with the North Shore Animal League happening on Saturday, August 19th from noon to 10PM.

Beth, an avid animal lover and adoption advocate, is involved with NBC 4 New York & Telemundo 47’s Clear the Shelters initiative — a community-driven country-wide pet adoption drive with shelters offering low cost or complete waivers of adoption fees — seeking to match deserving animals with loving and permanent homes. Since 2015, this event has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions!

Visit CleartheShelters.com for more info and a map of participating shelters.

You can also watch the post-adoption special with Beth Stern and Katie Lee on August 25th on NBC.

And also on the line was her sort-of-famous husband, the King of All Media,” Howard Stern, to offer up his congrats to Scott and the crew for reaching the NUMBER 1 spot in the Tri-state on CBS-FM.

“I like the story of it,” Howard said about Scott’s latest ratings. “I’m very impressed because your old radio station said ‘aah, you know, we don’t appreciate you guys anymore.’ And you went, you go to CBS, and look what you did to them! Oh, do I love it.”

“I love that you’re rubbing it in their faces,” Howard said jokingly.

But Scott and Patty are a little more humble about the news than Howard would be — naturally.

“See, you’re classy. I would be rubbing it in their face — that’s my style.”

Listen to the full interview above — and make sure you catch Howard’s awesome impression of his wife!

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM