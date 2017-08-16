WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Solid Gold Motown | New York Renaissance Faire | Dick Fox’s Fall Doo Wop ExtravaganzaMore »

Bonnie Tyler to Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During Solar Eclipse

August 16, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Bonnie Tyler, eclipse
Photo: Clemens Bilan / Getty Images

Bonnie Tyler will sing her iconic hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” during Monday’s solar eclipse.

Tyler will perform the 1983 classic on board the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise with Joe Jonas’ DNCE.

“We’re set to take vacationers on an unprecedented experience that is nearly a century in the making,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “A total solar eclipse hasn’t crossed the entire U.S. since 1918, and with many of our ships sailing to the Caribbean along the projected path, the stars aligned.”

“Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Bayley told Time.

Enjoy “Total Eclipse of the Heart” below.

