Artists/Celebs Slam Trump for Blaming ‘Both Sides’ in Charlottesville Violence

By Annie Reuter

President Donald Trump incited outrage on Tuesday (Aug. 15) during a press conference, in which he discussed the deadly rally held by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. In his speech, he condemned the violence “on many sides” and likened the “alt-left” to the KKK and neo-Nazis.

“I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it,” Trump said during the press conference. “What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? I think they do.”

Many artists were appalled by these comments, in which Trump seemed to be comparing neo-Nazis to those gathered to protest against individuals with hateful, violent views. The musicians, personalities, athletes, and actors shared their anger and distaste for Trump on social media, urging Americans to stand up for what is right.

W/o a prepared statement, this Pres says what he really believes: Equating neo-Nazis to those protecting civil rights is disgraceful & crazy — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 15, 2017

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

The President's most shameful weekend was just extended indefinitely — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 15, 2017

This is the perfect time to remind everyone that speaking out against hate and bigotry should be the LEAST CONTROVERSIAL stance ever. https://t.co/0uS4Nntz35 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 16, 2017

I haven't seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 15, 2017

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well… I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

"Look there was violence on both sides" – Trump on WW2 probably — josh groban (@joshgroban) August 15, 2017

If 10 guys thinks it's ok to hang with 1 Nazi then they just became 11 Nazis. Alt right / white supremacist it's just nazis. Fuck Nazis. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) August 15, 2017

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person. — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

The president is ruled by fear of alienating his base. He's "sticking to the music" to try and keep racists on his side. It's horrifying. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 16, 2017

People. It's Time. He Gotta Go https://t.co/2ica9FMxZI — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) August 15, 2017

I can NOT believe what I'm watching on television right now. How is this man our president? Honestly? — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 15, 2017