Artists/Celebs Slam Trump for Blaming ‘Both Sides’ in Charlottesville Violence

"Equating neo-Nazis to those protecting civil rights is disgraceful & crazy" said Barbra Streisand. August 16, 2017 9:28 AM
President Donald Trump incited outrage on Tuesday (Aug. 15) during a press conference, in which he discussed the deadly rally held by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. In his speech, he condemned the violence “on many sides” and likened the “alt-left” to the KKK and neo-Nazis.

“I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it,” Trump said during the press conference. “What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? I think they do.”

Many artists were appalled by these comments, in which Trump seemed to be comparing neo-Nazis to those gathered to protest against individuals with hateful, violent views. The musicians, personalities, athletes, and actors shared their anger and distaste for Trump on social media, urging Americans to stand up for what is right.

