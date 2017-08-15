Scott Shannon Breaks Down the August 21st Total Solar Eclipse, Sorta

We should all be aware by now about the impending total solar eclipse set to make its way across the United States Monday of next week. From Oregon, straight across the country to South Carolina, Americans and eclipse tourists will descend upon small towns and big cities to witness the spectacular event — which hasn’t happened in this hemisphere since 1918.

But don’t feel left out if you’re not in the path of totality. You’ll still be able to see a partial eclipse outside of the path, where only a portion of the moon will blot out the sun, if you’re anywhere in North America, South America, Africa, or Europe.

See Also: Making The Most Of Next Week’s Historic Total Solar Eclipse

The last time the heavens opened up for the good people of New York City was back in 1925. It was called the “96th Street Eclipse” because the southern edge passed over 96th Street in Manhattan — anyone north of 96th Street saw a total eclipse, and those below only saw a partial eclipse. City power company Con Edison even posted workers on rooftops to monitor and study the event.

Noted astrophysicist and solar eclipse specialist Fred Espenak says this upcoming eclipse on August 21st will be the most viewed eclipse event in human history — a fact that fell on deaf ears for a woman in Dallas who requested the eclipse be rescheduled because kids go back to school that day.

For those whose schedule permits (and planned WAY in advance), there’s a viewing party happening at Tennessee’s Fontanel Mansion, previous home of country singer Barbara Mandrel. For just $2,000 a night renters get one of four suites furnished with outdoor beds, telescopes, and special viewing glasses to witness the eclipse as it bisects the state.

John Elliott, our fearless weather weasel, is heading down to Nashville to view the event live, or possibly at NASA’s viewing party at the Nashville Adventure Science Center, along with thousands of others. Unless he’s running late, then he’ll be watching from his father’s final resting place high atop the Cumberland Plateau, also in Tennessee.

Keep in mind as you watch the skies this Monday, August 21st — the totality will only last a couple of minutes but the moon will begin creeping over and away for quite a few minutes. New York City will NOT experience full totality, but you’ll certainly enjoy the show!

Get TONS of official info from NASA.

–Joe Cingrana/Shannon in the Morning