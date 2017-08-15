David Crosby Says Ted Nugent ‘Not Good Enough’ for Rock Hall

By Scott T. Sterling

Outspoken rock legend David Crosby has never been one to mince words.

Crosby’s acerbic tongue was on full display after being baited on Twitter in regards to controversial right-wing rocker Ted Nugent’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame status.

“Ted Nugent recently said political correctness is keeping him out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame..do you agree?,” inquired Twitter user Rooster Jones.

Crosby’s response was blunt, direct and not even a little bit nice (but very NSFW): “No, the a—— just isn’t good enough.” See the tweet here.

As pointed out by Billboard, Crosby is a two-time inductee into the Rock Hall of Fame, first in 1991 as a member of the Byrds, and again in 1997 as a member of Crosby, Stills and Nash.

While Nugent has yet to respond, it likely won’t be long before the man behind such hits as “Wango Tango” and “Catch Scratch Fever” puts a theoretical “Stranglehold” on Crosby’s comments.